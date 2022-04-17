PM Modi greets people on Easter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Easter. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, we recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. He wished that the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in the society.

Easter being celebrated across the globe

Easter is being celebrated across the globe today. It signifies the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion and death at Calvary on Good Friday. The resurrection was announced at the stroke of midnight at churches and special prayers were held on the occasion.

Reports of Easter celebrations have been received from different parts of the country and abroad. Special mass are being held at churches to mark the day.