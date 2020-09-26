PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday

AMN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his birthday.
In a tweet, Mr Modi said, he prays to Almighty that Dr Singh is blessed with a long and healthy life.
AMN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his birthday.
In a tweet, Mr Modi said, he prays to Almighty that Dr Singh is blessed with a long and healthy life.
Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, and mid-fielder Sanju have been named the AIF ...
In IPL Cricket, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu D ...
WEB DESK Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has died of cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel today. The 59 ...
WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...
AGENCIES امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے آئندہ صدارتی انتخابات می ...
اذان دینے پر یہ پابندی ایک مسیحی جوڑے کی شکایت پر عائد کی گئی ...
From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...
WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...
FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...
WEB DESK A 106-year-old woman defeated COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital in Thane district of Mahar ...