इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2023

PM Modi for making Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya popular among youth

Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined the need for widening the scope of research on modern Indian history to create better awareness among people about India’s past. Mr Modi Monday presided over the Annual General Meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society, in his capacity as the President of the Society in New Delhi.

He also emphasized the need for institutions in the country, in general, to create their well-audited and researched recorded memory for the benefit of the present as well as future generations.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to make Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya popular among youth by organizing competitions about its content in colleges and universities across the country. Mr Modi expressed hope that in the near future the Sangrahalaya will emerge as a central attraction for visitors to Delhi from India and the world.

On account of the upcoming 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, the Prime Minister called upon academic and cultural institutions to produce research about his contributions as well as about the Arya Samaj which is going to complete 150 years of its existence in 2025.

On the occasion, the Chairman of the Executive Council, Nripendra Misra, spoke on the current working of the Society as well as outlining the vision for the future.

