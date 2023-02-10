इंडियन आवाज़     10 Feb 2023 07:42:41      انڈین آواز
PM Modi flags off two Vande Bharat trains in Mumbai

AMN / MUMBAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Vande Bharat Express trains have brought a revolution in the railway sector and developed a craze among citizens to experience comfort. He was speaking after flagging off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here today.

With the inauguration of Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi services, the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains running across the country has reached ten. Notably, Maharashtra has four Vande Bharat Express trains and is also the first state in the country to have two intra-state Vande Bharat services.

Stating that it is the first time that two Vande Bharat trains are being launched simultaneously, Mr. Modi said the trains will connect the economic powerhouses of Mumbai and Pune with pilgrimage sites of Shirdi, Tuljapur, Pandharpur and Akkalkot. He said the service will benefit all classes of people and boost tourism across the state. He added that the scenic view of the Sahyadris will be a moment of joy for all the passengers. Emphasizing that the Vande Bharat trains are a representation of the scale and speed of developing India, Mr. Modi said the high speed train has so far connected 108 districts across 17 states.

During the event, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Kurar underpass that will ease road congestion in Mumbai. These newly constructed arms will connect the Western Express Highway to Eastern Express Highway, thereby connecting eastern and western suburbs efficiently. Talking about these projects, Mr. Modi said close to two lakh vehicles are expected to use these roads. Stating that every penny spent on infrastructure creates new jobs, Mr. Modi said facilities like roads, airports, waterways and railways promote ease of living.

Also speaking on the occasion, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanked the Prime Minister for allocation of 13,500 crore rupees for railway projects in Maharashtra, including two thousand crores for projects in Mumbai.

Both the trains will have two AC Executive class coaches and 14 AC Chair Cars coaches. Reservations are now open at all counters and via website www.irctc.co.in.

