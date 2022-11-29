PM Modi expresses happiness over mobile phone exports

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over mobile Phone exports getting more than double year on year in April to October of this fiscal.

The mobile phone exports raced past the 5 billion dollar mark within 7 months which is more than double of 2.2 billion dollars that India clocked in the same period of last year. In reply to a tweet of Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in this regard, the Prime Minister said that India continues to make strides in the world of manufacturing.