PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives due to accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the loss of lives due to an accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office has informed that Mr Modi has approved an ex gratia of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased. It stated that the injured would be also given an ex gratia of 50 thousand rupees.

Eight pilgrims on their way to celebrate Baisakhi at Khuralgarh Sahib were killed, while ten were injured after being run over by a truck near Hoshiarpur yesterday.

