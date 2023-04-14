PM Modi emphasizes on promotion of Tamil culture and heritage among younger generations

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on the promotion of Tamil culture and heritage among the younger generation to preserve it for future generations.

Speaking at the Tamil New Year celebrations in New Delhi, Mr. Modi called this heritage a symbol of unity and the spirit of Nation First.

The Prime Minister highlighted the strength of Tamil literature, stating that it is a source of future knowledge, along with past wisdom. He also referred to Shree Anna-millets mentioned in ancient Sangam Literature and remarked that the whole world is now connecting with the country’s thousand-year-old tradition. Additionally, he talked about an 11-12 hundred-year-old rock edict at Uthiramerur that describes democratic ethos and procedures from ancient times.

During his speech, Mr. Modi recalled the sacrifices of the Tamil people in the country’s freedom struggle and underlined their contribution to nation-building after independence. He also mentioned C. Rajagopalachari, K. Kamaraj, and Dr. Kalam and stated that the contribution of Tamilians in the fields of medicine, law, and academics is beyond comparison. The Prime Minister further expressed satisfaction at the success of the recent Kashi Tamil Sangamam.