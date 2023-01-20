इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2023 02:39:43      انڈین آواز
PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in govt departments

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed nearly 71,000 appointment letters virtually to newly inducted recruits in various Central government departments and organisations in New Delhi.

This is the third tranche of Rozgar Mela. Earlier, in November last year, the Prime Minister had distributed 71,000 appointment letters and in October, he handed over 75,000 appointment letters to newly inducted government recruits.

Addressing the newly recruits, the Prime Minister said, appointments in various government departments will bring a new ray of hope in the lives of thousands of families. He said, Rozgar Mela is the goverment’s endeavour to empower the country’s youth and more recruitments will be done in the coming years.
The Prime Minister said, the government is working towards making the recruitment process more transparent, streamlined and time bound. He asked the newly recruits to focus on the service delivery by following the mantra, ‘Citizen is always right’. Mr. Modi said, in the last eight years, infrastructure development in the country has opened up new avenues of self employment for the people. He said, the government is working to provide broadband services in villages, through Bharat Net, which is creating more job opportunities.

The Prime Minister interacted with some of the appointees on the occasion. The newly recruits congratulated the Central Government for providing the job opportunities and highlighted the importance of Karmayogi Prarambh module in developing and upgrading the skills among the new recruits.

The new recruits and selected candidates from across the country will join various positions and posts like Junior Engineers, Loco Pilots, Technicians, Inspectors, Sub Inspectors, Teachers, Nurses, and Doctors among others.

The experience of newly inducted officials who learned from the Karmayogi Prarambh module will also be shared during the Rozgar programme.

