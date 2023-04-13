PM Modi distributes 71 thousand appointment letters to new recruits to various Government departments

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that New India is moving with policies and strategies that have opened the doors for new opportunities. He said the third decade of the 21st century is witnessing opportunities of employment and self-employment in India that were unimaginable earlier.

The Prime Minister was speaking, after distributing appointment letters to around 71 thousand newly recruits under the National Rozgar Mela through video conference.

The Prime Minister said that the government is committed to giving the right opportunities to the talent and energy of youth to fulfil the vision of a developed India. He stressed that India is the fastest growing economy and the world is seeing India as a bright spot.

The Prime Minister said the thinking and approach of Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan go beyond adopting swadeshi and ‘vocal for local’. He said Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is an abhiyan of creating crores of employment opportunities from villages to cities. Mr. Modi also highlighted that the process for government recruitment is taking place at a fast pace in NDA-ruled states.

He added that more than 22,000 teachers were handed out in Madhya Pradesh only yesterday is proof of government’s commitment towards the youth of the nation.

He said that after 2014, India adopted a proactive approach as opposed to the reactive stance of the earlier times. Giving examples of startups and Indian youth’s enthusiasm, the Prime Minister said that startups have created more than 40 lakh direct or indirect jobs. He also mentioned drones and the sports sector as new avenues of employment.

Speaking about the aviation sector, Mr. Modi informed that the number of airports has grown from 74 in 2014 to 148 today. He also pointed to the employment potential of airport operations. Shifting to the health sector, the Prime Minister said that while there were less than 400 medical colleges in the country before 2014, today there are 660 medical colleges.

Highlighting the employment potential of infrastructure, the Prime Minister informed that during the tenure of the present government capital expenditure has grown four-fold.

Prime Minister urged the newly appointees to contribute to the development of the country while the nation moves ahead with the goal of becoming a developed India by 2047. He also advised them to upgrade their skills by joining the online learning platform iGoT Karmayogi.

The new recruits will join various positions in the Central Government including the post of Train Manager, Station Master, Inspector, Constable, Stenographer, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Professor, Teacher, and Nurse among others.

These newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the commitment of the government to accord the highest priority to employment generation.