PM Modi dedicates renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to nation

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation this evening through video conferencing. He also inaugurated museum galleries developed at the Smarak. The event also showcased the multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi saluted the holy land of Punjab and paid homage to all those who lost their lives in the cruel incident of Jallianwala Bagh. He said, Jallianwala Bagh is the place which gave courage to countless revolutionaries like Sardar Udham Singh, Sardar Bhagat Singh to die for the freedom of India.

The Prime Minister said, it is because of such great freedom fighters that we are today privileged to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said, today we remember all those innocent boys and girls, those sisters, those brothers, whose dreams are still visible in the bullet marks on the walls of Jallianwala Bagh. Mr Modi said, those 10 minutes of April 13, 1919, became the story of our freedom struggle, due to which we are able to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom today.

He said, Jallianwala Bagh Smarak will inspire the younger generation to know about their glorious past and it will make them realise the amount of sacrifice our people gave to attain freedom. The Prime Minister said, Punjab suffered a lot during the partition and to honour those who lost their lives, the nation will observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on 14th August every year.

Mr Modi said, Gurbani teaches us that we will be happy when we feel each other’s problems along with our own troubles. He said, today, anywhere in the world, if any Indian is in trouble, then India stands up to help him with all its might. The Prime Minister said, be it the Corona period or the crisis of Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously. He said, under operation Devi Shakti, we are bringing back our brothers and sisters from Afghanistan. The swaroops of Guru Granth Sahibs were brought to India from Afghanistan with due respect.

Mr Modi said, Tribals played a huge role in the freedom struggle and work is currently underway on museums showing tribal freedom fighters and their struggle in 9 states of the country. He expressed happiness that Adivasi museums will help the younger generation to know about their sacrifices.

He said, today, as we celebrate 75 years of Independence, it makes us realise the importance of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and how important it is to invest in building an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. The Prime Minister said, we have to move forward keeping in mind the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas. He expressed confidence that India will be able to achieve newer heights when we celebrate the 100 years of Independence.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh joined the event virtually. Welcoming the Prime Minister and others, Member Parliament Shri Shwet Malik said, that the renovated Jallianwala Bagh will inspire the present and coming generations for service of the nation.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoration work carried out at the complex. Paying respect to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh Chief Minister appealed to Prime Minister to seek from the Government of United Kingdom repatriation of the personal effects of legendary martyr Shaheed Udham Singh, including his pistol and personal diary.

He said, we do not know the exact number of martyrs even after 102 years of massacre who sacrificed their life on Baisakhi in the Jallianwala Bagh. He said, a team of Guru Nanak Dev University is conducting a search to know the number by visiting villages from where around 10000 people were gathered when General Dyres orders firing on them.