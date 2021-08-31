In Mann Ki Baat, PM urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child as US in final phase of pull out
PM focuses on Sports in his Mann Ki Baat
Bangladesh: Metro train test run begins, passenger services to start from December next year
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2021 11:02:10      انڈین آواز

PM Modi constitutes high-level group in view of evolving situation in Afghanistan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted a high-level group comprising of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior officials in view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Sources say, this group has been meeting regularly over last few days. The group is seized of issues pertaining to safe return of stranded Indians, travel of Afghans, especially minorities to India. The group also has to focus that Afghan territory is not used in any manner for terrorism directed against India.

The group has also been monitoring the ground situation in Afghanistan and international reactions, including the Resolution passed this morning by the UN Security Council.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women boxers lead gold rush as India finishes with 39 medals Including 14 Gold at ASBC Asian Youth & Jr Boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 31 August: The quartet of Neha (54kg), Preeti Dahiya (60 Kg) Sneha Kumari (66k ...

Hockey India unveils Domestic Calendar

By Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey India on Monday announced that its domestic season will resume in October .. Th ...

Football; Ten teams for Hero I-League Qualifiers in Bengaluru

Harpal  Singh Bedi Ten teams will take part in the Hero I-League Qualifiers to take place at the Ban ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz