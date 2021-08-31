PM Modi constitutes high-level group in view of evolving situation in Afghanistan

AMN / NEW DELHI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted a high-level group comprising of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior officials in view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
Sources say, this group has been meeting regularly over last few days. The group is seized of issues pertaining to safe return of stranded Indians, travel of Afghans, especially minorities to India. The group also has to focus that Afghan territory is not used in any manner for terrorism directed against India.
The group has also been monitoring the ground situation in Afghanistan and international reactions, including the Resolution passed this morning by the UN Security Council.