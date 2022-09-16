FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Sep 2022 03:38:36      انڈین آواز

PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev on success of SCO chairmanship

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / SAMRKAND

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a bilateral meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit today.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors including economic cooperation, trade, and connectivity. During the meeting, both leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments. On the issue of Afghanistan, the leaders were unanimous in their views that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for terrorist activities.

Both leaders stressed the need to make concerted efforts to diversify the trade basket and enter into long-term arrangements to promote trade and investment. Connectivity was considered key to unlock the potential including greater usage of the Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The leaders emphasized cooperation in fields like Information Technology, health care, and higher education. The opening of Indian educational institutions and the partnership between Uzbek and Indian universities was welcomed during the meeting. The Prime Minister congratulated President Mirziyoyev on the successful SCO chairmanship.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Women’s cricket: England beat India in final T-20, win 3 match T-20 series

In Women's cricket, England defeated India by seven wickets in the third and final T-20 International and won ...

Mumbai Indians names Mark Boucher as Head Coach

 Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 16th September : Mumbai Indians on Friday named South African recor ...

Durand Cup; Bengaluru FC in final as Hyderabad undone by own goal

Harpal  Singh Bedi  An own goal at the half-hour mark by defender Odei Onaindia Zabala, enabled B ...

خبرنامہ

آئی ا ٓئی ٹی داخلہ امتحانات میں رحمانی30 کے طلبہ و طالبات کی شاندار کامیابی

مسلسل ففٹی پلس ریزلٹ کو 100 پلس میں بدلنے کے لیے رحمانی 30 کا نی ...

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart