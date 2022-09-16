PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev on success of SCO chairmanship

AMN / SAMRKAND

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a bilateral meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit today.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors including economic cooperation, trade, and connectivity. During the meeting, both leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments. On the issue of Afghanistan, the leaders were unanimous in their views that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for terrorist activities.

Both leaders stressed the need to make concerted efforts to diversify the trade basket and enter into long-term arrangements to promote trade and investment. Connectivity was considered key to unlock the potential including greater usage of the Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The leaders emphasized cooperation in fields like Information Technology, health care, and higher education. The opening of Indian educational institutions and the partnership between Uzbek and Indian universities was welcomed during the meeting. The Prime Minister congratulated President Mirziyoyev on the successful SCO chairmanship.