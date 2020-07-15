PM Modi congratulates students who have passed Class 10th and 12th CBSE exams

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated all the students who have successfully passed their Class 10th and 12th CBSE examinations.

Mr Modi wished them the very best for their future endeavours. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, for those who are not happy with their CBSE Class 10th and 12th results, he wants to tell them that one exam does not define who you are.

He said, each of you is blessed with numerous talents and can live life to the fullest. He suggested them to never lose hope, always look ahead and do wonders.