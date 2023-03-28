PM Modi congratulates Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain on winning gold medals at Women’s Boxing World Championships

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated pugilists Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain on winning gold medals at the Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi. Congratulating Nikhat on her spectacular victory, Mr Modi in a tweet said, she is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions.

Prime Minister also congratulated Lovlina for her stupendous feat and for showing great skill. He said, India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal. Earlier, the Prime Minister has also congratulated Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora for their gold medal-winning performance in this Boxing Championships.