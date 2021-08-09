India’s Olympic History scripted! Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Athletics
Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India
India condemns removal of Nishan Sahib from Gurdwara Thala Sahib in Afghanistan
इंडियन आवाज़     10 Aug 2021 01:07:42      انڈین آواز

PM Modi congratulates Indian Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the Tokyo Olympic games.

In a series of tweets, Mr Modi said, that every athlete who represented India is a champion.

He said that the medals India has won, have certainly made the country proud and elated.

The Prime Minister said, at the same time, this is the time to keep working to further popularise sports at the grassroots so that new talent emerges and gets the opportunity to represent India in the times to come.

He also thanked Government and people of Japan for hosting a well organised games.

Mr Modi said, hosting games so successfully, in such times, gave out a strong message of resilience. He said, it also demonstrated how sports is a great unifier.

