Bahrain’s long-serving prime minister dies at age 84
Armenia, Azerbaijan sign Russia brokered peace deal
India: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 92.79%
PM Modi condoles passing away Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain
Kerala continues to report more recoveries than COVID-19 positive cases
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2020 02:00:59      انڈین آواز

PM Modi condoles passing away Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the passing away of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with HM the King of Bahrain, the royal family and the people of Bahrain”, the Prime Minister said.

Bahrain’s long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa passed away, the state media reported. He was 84.

“The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness … who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America,” the Bahrain News Agency said on Wednesday, without elaborating.

The Gulf state’s King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced official mourning for a week during which flags will be flown at half-mast, the agency said.

The burial ceremony will take place upon the repatriation of his body and the funeral will be limited to a specific number of relatives, it said.

Sheikh Khalifa was one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who led his island nation’s government for decades and survived the 2011 Arab Spring protests that demanded his removal over corruption allegations.

His stern response to the pro-democracy protests and criticism of similar unrest across the Arab world underlined what for many was the defining characteristic of his career, namely a stalwart defence of dynastic rule. The Al Khalifa family has ruled Bahrain since 1783.

In August, Sheikh Khalifa left the kingdom for what official media called at the time “a private visit abroad”. Earlier this year, he spent time in Germany for unspecified medical treatment, returning to Bahrain in March.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kush Maini finishes second in the British F3 Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi For Kush Maini it turned out to be the case of so near yet so far. The Indian driver Kush ...

Real Kashmir FC to feature more local players in Hero-I league

Harpal Singh Bedi The passionate support of their fans has propelled . Real Kashmir FC as a force to be rec ...

خبرنامہ

بائیڈن حکومت سازی میں مصروف، ٹرمپ کا نتائج تسلیم کرنے سے انکار

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخابات 2020 کے غیر حتمی و غیر سر ...

مقامی طور پر تیار کی گئی اشیا سے دیوالی منائیں: وزیراعظم کی عوام سے اپیل

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک کے شہریوں پر زور دیا ہے کہوہ اس س ...

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Govt brings online films, audio-visual programmes, online news & current affairs content under MIB

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI Union Government has issued order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes an ...

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!