Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the passing away of President of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Jagdeoram Oran.

Mr Modi said, his life was devoted to serving the tribal communities. He added that Jagdeoram Oran was known for his kind and hardworking nature.

BJP President J P Nadda also expressed his condolences over the death OF Jagdeoram Oran.