PM Modi changes display picture of social media accounts to Tricolor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his social media profile picture by putting tricolor under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The campaign was launched to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In a tweet, Mr Modi urged people to place the Tricolor in their social media profile pictures. He said, it is a special 2nd August today. Prime Minister said, at a time when the country is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for Har Ghar Tiranga, a collective movement to celebrate the Tricolour.

In his Mann Ki Baat Programme on All India Radio last month, Mr Modi said, the Tricolor connects us, and inspires us to do something for the country. He had suggested everyone place the tricolor in their social media profile pictures from the 2nd of August to the 15th of August.