PM Modi chairs UNSC meet; Outlines 5 Principles on Maritime Security Strategy

PM Modi’s remarks in the UNSC on maritime strategy assume significance amidst China’s maritime territorial dispute with countries in the Indo-Pacific region on the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the oceans are part of common heritage and the sea routes are the lifeline of international trade.

He said, the seas are very important for the future of our planet.

Chairing a high-level United Nations Security Council Open Debate through video conferencing today, Mr Modi said, the shared maritime heritage is facing many challenges today as sea routes are being misused for piracy and terrorism and there are maritime disputes between many countries.

He said, climate change and natural disasters are also related to maritime domain.

The Prime Minister put five basic principles at the open debate.

“We should remove barriers from legitimate maritime trade as the prosperity of all of us is dependent on the active flow of maritime trade”he said.

Mr Modi said, the bottlenecks in this can be a challenge for the entire global economy.

He said, the settlement of maritime disputes should be peaceful and on the basis of international law only.

He added that it is very important for mutual trust and confidence.

The Prime Minister said, this is the only way we can ensure global peace and stability. He said, we should face together natural disasters and maritime threats created by non-state actors.

Mr Modi said, India has taken several steps to enhance regional cooperation on this subject.

He said, India has been the first responder in maritime disasters related to cyclone, Tsunami and pollution.

The Prime Minister said, we have to preserve the maritime environment and maritime resources.

He said, the oceans have a direct impact on the climate and therefore, we have to keep the maritime environment free from pollution like plastics and oil spills.

Mr Modi said, we should encourage responsible maritime connectivity.

He said, it is clear that the creation of infrastructure is necessary to increase maritime trade.

The Prime Minister said, the fiscal sustainability and absorption capacity of the countries have to be kept in mind in the development of such infrastructure projects.

He said, we want to make an inclusive framework on maritime security in our region based on the vision of SAGAR, Security And Growth for All in the Region.

Mr Modi said, this vision is for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain.

The open debate was titled, ‘Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation’, and it was focused on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, Foreign Ministers of many countries, representatives of the United Nations Security Council and key Regional Organisations attended the meeting.

For the first time, an Indian Prime Minister presided over UN Security Council Open Debate.

This is the first time that maritime security was discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item at such a high level.