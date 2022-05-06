FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi chairs review meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave and monsoon season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation relating to Heat Wave Management and Monsoon Preparedness. During the meeting, Indian Meteorological Department and National Disaster Management Authority briefed about the persistence of high temperatures in March to May across the country. States and Union Territories have been advised to prepare Heat Action Plans as a standard response at the state, district and city levels.

Regarding southwest monsoon preparedness, all states have been advised to prepare Flood Preparedness Plans and undertake appropriate preparedness measures. National Disaster Response Force, NDRF has been advised to develop its deployment plan in flood-affected states.

The Prime Minister emphasized on the need to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heat wave or fire incident and added that the response time towards any such incident should be minimal. He stressed that in view of the rising temperatures, regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done. Mr Modi said, there is a need to substantially reduce the vulnerability of forests across the diverse forest ecosystems in the country.

Mr Modi directed that in view of upcoming monsoons, arrangements for monitoring the quality of drinking water need to be ensured to avoid contamination and resultant spread of water-borne diseases. It was discussed in the meeting about the need for effective coordination between Central and State agencies to ensure preparedness of all systems for any incidents in the wake of heat wave and upcoming monsoons.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Advisers to Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries in the Ministries of Home, Health, Jal Shakti, Member of NDMA, Director Generals of National Disaster Management Authority, IMD and NDRF.

