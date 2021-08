NEWS DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security this evening.

Official Sources said, the situation in Afghanistan was discussed in the meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr P K Mishra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla attended the meeting.