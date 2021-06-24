PM Modi chairs all-party meeting with political leaders from J&K

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting with the political leaders from Jammu & Kashmir here today.

The meeting was attended by leaders from various political parties including National conference leaders Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, BJP Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina, and People’s Conference President Sajjad Lone.

This was the first such meeting after 5th August, 2019 when the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

Ahead of the meeting, National Conference Patron Farooq Abdullah had said in Srinagar that they will be able to make their position clear to the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah. Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, has said that she hopes for a clear resolution to their concerns. She also stated that all issues can be solved through dialogue.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the Election Commission held virtual discussions with its representatives in Jammu and Kashmir and deputy commissioners regarding the delimitation of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory.