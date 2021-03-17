PM Modi cautions against wastage of COVID-19 vaccine
PM Modi cautions against wastage of COVID-19 vaccine

AMN / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today cautioned against wastage of COVID vaccine and said the situation needs to be monitored in every state.

During virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories, PM Modi said, “The main concern is the expiry date of the vaccine. The vaccine of early expiry date should be used before that of the date after the first one. The vaccine should be used according to the date if it is used earlier, will lead to wastage. Precautions of mask, cleanliness, maintaining social and personal hygiene should be done strictly.”

The Prime Minister said that over 10% of the Covid-19 vaccines in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are wasted and these states need to review the same. “Over 10% vaccine wastage in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Vaccine wastage in UP is almost the same. It should be reviewed in states that why vaccine wastage is happening. Monitoring must be done every evening and pro-active people should be contacted so that there’s no wastage in every state,” PM said.

“This is wastage of a person’s right and it is not good. States should work on targeting zero wastage and it will improve the condition and it will lead to a good result,” he added.

The PM also asked states to ramp up RT-PCR tests, increase vaccination centres while ensuring zero wastage of vaccines.

PM Modi’s statements come in the wake of Ministry of Health’s press conference in which it pointed out the vaccine wastage situation. “Average COVID vaccine wastage in India is 6.5 per cent. Vaccines are invaluable commodities, their wastage has to be drastically reduced,” the ministry said.
Modi also emphasised on curbing the second peak of COVID-19 and called for “quick and decisive measures”.

“We will have to stop the emerging second peak of Coronavirus immediately. For this, we have to take quick and decisive steps,” he said.

