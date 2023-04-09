इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2023 04:51:55      انڈین آواز
PM Modi cautions against corrupt forces and those practice family rule

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against the corrupt forces in society and against those who practice family rule and believe in dynasties. The Prime Minister was addressing in Telangana, after dedicating to the nation the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar electrification and doubling project.

He also launched the re-development project of Secunderabad railway station, 13 new MMTS services, 6 national highway stretches and construction work of AIIMS Bibinagar.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the prestigious Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati at Secunderabad Railway Station. This is the second Vande Bharat train for the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to realise the dreams of the people of Telangana.

In Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building Phase -I at the Chennai Airport. The Prime Minister also flagged off the Chennai – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express from M.G. Ramachandran Central Station.

Later, the Prime Minister participated in celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math at Vivekananda House. Speaking on the occasion, he said, Ramakrishna Math has played an important role in his life. Mr Modi reiterated that his Government’s work is inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy of equality to benefit everyone in society.
The Prime Minister said Swami Vivekananda believed that women can lead society and solve problems themselves when then get the right platform.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of road projects worth 3700 crore rupees at Alstrom cricket ground. He also flagged off a DEMU service between Tiruturaipundi and Agastiyampalli. PM Modi also flagged off a new Tri-weekly Express service between Tambaram and Sengottai.

Addressing a public gathering in Chennai, the Prime Minister said that Tamil Nadu’s development has been given priority and an all-time high budget of almost 6000 crore rupees has been earmarked for rail infrastructure.

Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked the Prime Minister for inaugurating many infrastructure and developmental projects in the State.

