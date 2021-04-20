PM Modi Calls upon doctors to encourage patients to get vaccinated

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for accelerating efforts to upgrade resources in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as COVID-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly in these areas. He urged doctors to connect with their colleagues working in these cities and give them online consultations to ensure that all protocols are followed correctly.

Interacting with doctors yesterday across the country through video conferencing on the COVID-19 issue and vaccination progress, the Prime Minister urged them to educate people against several rumours on COVID treatment and prevention. He added that it is very important that people do not become a victim of panic in these difficult times.

Mr Modi said, for this, along with proper treatment, emphasis must also be on counselling of patients admitted in the hospitals. Mr Modi also encouraged doctors to use tele-medicine for treatment of other diseases, in case there is no emergency. Mr Modi said that vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus and urged the doctors to encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated.

During the meeting, the doctors shared their experiences in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. They also spoke about how they augment healthcare infrastructure.

Serum Institute of India’s Chief Executive officer Adar Poonawala has expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet he had thanked the Prime Minister and Finance Minister for the decisive policy changes. He also said that the swift financial aid will boost vaccine production and distribution in India.