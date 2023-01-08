FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi asks Chief Secretaries to focus on ending outdated laws and rules

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the Chief Secretaries to focus on ending mindless compliances and outdated laws and rules. He said, in a time when India is initiating unparalleled reforms, there is no scope for over regulation and mindless restrictions.

Prime Minister Modi said this while chairing the second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi today. Today was the concluding day of the three-day Conference which focused on achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States. In his remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised on a wide range of subjects which can further improve the lives of people and strengthen India’s development trajectory.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said that some of the other issues he talked about include PM Gati Shakti and how to build synergy in realising this vision. He urged the Chief Secretaries to add vigour to Mission LiFE and mark the International Year of Millets with wide-scale mass participation.

Prime Minister stressed that with the eyes of the world on India, combined with the rich talent pool of nation’s youth, the coming years belong to our nation. He noted that in such times, the four pillars of Infrastructure, Investment, Innovation and Inclusion will drive nation’s efforts to boost good governance across sectors.

He stressed on the need to continue strengthening the MSME sector. He said this is important in order to become Aatmanirbhar and boost economic growth. He said that it is equally important to popularise local products. Mr Modi also highlighted why quality is essential in every sphere of the economy.

During the Chief Secretaries conference, the Aspirational Blocks programme was also launched by the Prime Minister. Mr Modi said this will enable holistic development in those areas that require added assistance. The focus area will also be more specific which will ensure. greater attention to detail. The programme will improve Ease Of Living for citizens in over 500 identified blocks across the country.

The idea behind this conference was that Cooperative Federalism is an essential pillar for the development and progress of New India. Prime Minister Modi had conceptualised this conference with this vision in mind. This conference was held for the first time in Dharamshala last year.

