PM Modi calls upon Armed Forces to stay ready to deal with new emerging threats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the Army, Navy and Airforce (Three services) to stay ready to deal with the new and emerging threats. He also emphasised that all steps are being taken to equip the Armed Forces with necessary weapons and technologies.

Prime Minister’s remarks came after, he reviewed the security situation and operational readiness of the Armed Forces during the valedictory session of Combined Commanders’ Conference 2023 in Bhopal today. The Prime Minister was also briefed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Singh Chauhan about the various discussions conducted during this year’s conference. During the Conference, Mr. Modi also complimented the Armed Forces for their role in Nation Building and providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to friendly countries.

During the final day of the session, various topics including aspects of digitisation; cyber security; challenges of social media; Aatmanirbharta; absorption of Agniveers were also discussed. This three-day conference of combined apex-level military leadership of the country commenced on 30th March 2023. The theme of the conference was ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’.