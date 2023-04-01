इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2023 10:02:53      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi calls upon Armed Forces to stay ready to deal with new emerging threats

Leave a comment
Published On: By

FILE PIC

AMN / BHOPAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the Army, Navy and Airforce (Three services) to stay ready to deal with the new and emerging threats. He also emphasised that all steps are being taken to equip the Armed Forces with necessary weapons and technologies.

Prime Minister’s remarks came after, he reviewed the security situation and operational readiness of the Armed Forces during the valedictory session of Combined Commanders’ Conference 2023 in Bhopal today. The Prime Minister was also briefed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Singh Chauhan about the various discussions conducted during this year’s conference. During the Conference, Mr. Modi also complimented the Armed Forces for their role in Nation Building and providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to friendly countries.

During the final day of the session, various topics including aspects of digitisation; cyber security; challenges of social media; Aatmanirbharta; absorption of Agniveers were also discussed. This three-day conference of combined apex-level military leadership of the country commenced on 30th March 2023.  The theme of the conference was ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شیخ پورہ کے محمد رومان اشرف نے میٹرک میں بہار میں ٹاپ کیا – Bihar Topper

اسلامیہ ہائی اسکول شیخ پورہ سے تعلق رکھنے والے محمد رومان اش ...

جامعہ محمدیہ کے ڈاکٹر نوید حسین کی ڈیزائن “سولر ریڈیشن فرنس” پیٹنٹ ہوئی

شمسی توانائی کو حرارتی توانائی میں تبدیل کرنے والا  شمسی تاب ...

مدھیہ پردیش کے شہر اِندور میں، ایک مندر کی چھت گِرجانے کے حادثے میں تیرہ افراد ہلاک

اندور کے، مہادیو جھولے لال مندر میں، ایک باﺅلی کی چھت گِر جا ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart