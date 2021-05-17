PM Modi calls Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to take stock of preparedness to deal with cyclone

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and takes stock of the situation following the threat of a very severe cyclonic storm. According to the official sources, Chief Minister Rupani apprised Prime Minister Modi about the full preparedness of the state to minimize the impact of cyclone Tauktae. Prime Minister Modi also offered all possible help from the central government to Gujarat in facing the threat of a cyclonic storm. Meanwhile, the center has asked the Air force, Navy and Army to be ready for help if a situation arises.

AIR Correspondent reports, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that all the fishermen who went into the sea have been returned to the coast safely. Looking at the serious threat of the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae on Gujarat coast, more than 1 lakh 50 thousand people have been shifted to safer places till now. People in the coastal areas have been asked to remain inside their homes till the warning of cyclone ends. State level control room was made functional at Gandhinagar from today.

More than 600 teams of electricity boards have been kept ready to restore the power supply on a short notice. 1400 COVID hospitals have been provided power backup with diesel generator sets. Additional 1700 metric tons of Oxygen kept reserved against the requirement of 1 thousand metric tons. Health teams and ambulances with ICU facilities kept ready for any eventuality. Animal husbandry department is also coordinating with the district collectors for safe evacuation of cattle and animals.