Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in Covid-battered India
First batch of DRDO’s anti- Covid drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose released
Israel launches new strikes on Gaza as calls for ceasefire grow
CBI arrests TMC’s Firhad, Subrata, Madan, Sovon in Narada case
India witnessing declining trend in fresh cases of COVID-19 cases: Dr Harsh Vardhan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 May 2021 11:44:16      انڈین آواز

PM Modi calls Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to take stock of preparedness to deal with cyclone

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and takes stock of the situation following the threat of a very severe cyclonic storm. According to the official sources, Chief Minister Rupani apprised Prime Minister Modi about the full preparedness of the state to minimize the impact of cyclone Tauktae. Prime Minister Modi also offered all possible help from the central government to Gujarat in facing the threat of a cyclonic storm. Meanwhile, the center has asked the Air force, Navy and Army to be ready for help if a situation arises.

AIR Correspondent reports, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that all the fishermen who went into the sea have been returned to the coast safely. Looking at the serious threat of the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae on Gujarat coast, more than 1 lakh 50 thousand people have been shifted to safer places till now. People in the coastal areas have been asked to remain inside their homes till the warning of cyclone ends. State level control room was made functional at Gandhinagar from today.

More than 600 teams of electricity boards have been kept ready to restore the power supply on a short notice. 1400 COVID hospitals have been provided power backup with diesel generator sets. Additional 1700 metric tons of Oxygen kept reserved against the requirement of 1 thousand metric tons. Health teams and ambulances with ICU facilities kept ready for any eventuality. Animal husbandry department is also coordinating with the district collectors for safe evacuation of cattle and animals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz