इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2023 02:21:06      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi calls for integrated response to deal with disasters

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In his address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2023, PM Modi noted that 40 countries have become part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in a few years.

Bisheshwar Mishra / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the world for an integrated approach to deal with the impact of disasters.

Speaking at the 5th edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, ICDRI-2023, Mr Modi said in a closely connected world, the impact of disasters will not just be local and therefore the response has to be integrated, not isolated.  

Mr Modi said that each nation and region faces disasters of different kinds and societies evolve local knowledge related to infrastructure that can with-stand disasters. He added that while modernizing infrastructure, such knowledge needs to be used intelligently and modern technology with local insights can be great for resilience. He further added that, if documented well, local knowledge may become a global best practice!

Mr Modi informed that in just a few years, over 40 countries have become part of the CDRI. He said the conference is becoming an important platform as the advanced economies and developing economies, large and small countries.

The Global North and the Global South, are coming together at this forum. He said it is also encouraging that it is not just governments that are involve but the global institutions, domain experts and the private sector also play a role.

The CDRI’s theme for this year’s conference is related to Delivering Resilient and Inclusive Infrastructure. Talking about the initiatives of the CDRI, Mr Modi said the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States initiative or IRIS benefits many island nations.

He said Just last year, the Infrastructure Resilience Accelerator Fund was announced and this 50 million-dollar fund has generated immense interest among developing nations.  He added that the commitment of financial resources is key to the success of initiatives.

Speaking about the G20 Presidency, Mr Modi said India is also bringing the world together through its G20 presidency and India has already included the CDRI in many working groups. He said the solutions explore at the conference will receive attention at the highest levels of global policy-making.

The Prime Minister said this is an opportunity for CDRI to contribute to infrastructure resilience, especially against climate risks and disasters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

اسرو نے کرناٹک میں دوبارہ استعمال ہونے والے خلائی راکٹ کے اترنے کے مشن کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے

@isro بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق سے متعلق تنظیم اِسرو نے کرناٹک میں ...

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے، باوجو ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart