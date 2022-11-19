PM Modi begins electoral campaign for Gujarat Assembly Elections with roadshow in Valsad

AMN

Campaigning for the first phase of assembly polls has intensified in Gujarat. Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gujarat on a three-day visit on Saturday. Mr. Modi is leading a road show at Vapi in Valsad district. Addressing a rally at Valsad, PM said it is the power of the vote that has brought a big change in the country. He said when the country is entering the Amrit Kal, it is our resolve to take the nation forward. Mr. Modi urged people to vote in maximum numbers.

Mr. Modi said the new voters are shaping the future of the country. He said the BJP government is committed to fulfilling the dreams of the young populations of the country. PM also lauded the entrepreneurship spirit of the state. He asked the young generation to vote for a bright future.

Star campaigners from all political parties are campaigning in the state to win over the voters.

As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for the 89 seats in the first phase of assembly elections. Voting for this phase will be held on 1 December.