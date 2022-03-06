PM Modi attributes success of Operation Ganga to India’s growing influence in global arena

Staff Reporter

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today said that it was the growing influence of India that we had brought thousands of students back to our homeland from Ukraine.

Addressing the students, faculty and alumni after inaugurating Golden Jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University in Pune, the Prime Minister said that big countries of the world are finding it difficult to do so.

The Prime minister underlined the confidence of New India and mentioned that India is among the largest economies of the world and maintains the third largest startup ecosystem of the world. “Missions like Startup India, Stand Up India, Make in India and Aatmnirbhar Bharat are representing the aspirations. Today’s India is innovating, improving, and influencing the whole world.

The Prime Minister also noted the motto of the institute ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam’ and said that in the form of students from various countries, this modern institution is representing India’s ancient tradition. He said knowledge should spread far and wide, knowledge should become a medium to connect the whole world as one family, this has been our culture. I am glad that this tradition is still alive in our country.

The Prime Minister said that India has emerged as global leader in the sectors which were previously considered out of reach. India has become the second-largest mobile manufacturer in the world. Seven years ago there were only 2 mobile manufacturing companies in India, today more than 200 manufacturing units are engaged in this work.

Regarding defence sector, the Prime Minister said, India, which was recognized as the world’s largest importer country, is now becoming a defence exporter. Today, two major defence corridors are coming up, where the biggest modern weapons will be made to meet the defence needs of the country.

The Prime minister called upon the students to take full advantage of opening of various sectors. Mentioning the recent reforms in the sectors of Geo-spatial Systems, Drones, Semi-conductors and Space technology.

The Prime Minister also asked the student to select themes to work on every year and select these themes keeping in mind the national and global needs. He said that results and ideas can be shared with the Prime Minister office also.