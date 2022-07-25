FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jul 2022 11:19:40      انڈین آواز

PM Modi asks BJP CMs, Deputy CMs to implement key schemes of his Government

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with 12 Chief Ministers and eight Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP and NDA ruled States in BJP Chief Ministers Council Meeting at party’s headquarter in Delhi. BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr. Modi emphasized better implementation of some of the key schemes and initiatives of the government like- GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva, DBT implementation, Government eMarketplace, especially in the BJP-ruled states. Talking about rural areas, he spoke about the significance of Gobardhan and the need to further popularise the initiative. Mr. Modi underlined the positive impact of nano-fertilizers on crop productivity, and spoke about increasing its usage. Prime Minister stressed on the need to ensure saturation-level coverage of all key schemes and said that BJP ruled states should take a lead towards this.

The Prime Minister asked the Chief Ministers to ensure that their states accord due importance to sports and ensure provision of best facilities for encouraging participation and engagement of youth in large numbers. He emphasized that BJP ruled states should aim to become known for their sporting culture. In the meeting, the progress of the Amrit Sarovar Mission and preparation for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign were also reviewed.

