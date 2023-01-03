FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi appreciates people of Assam for their efforts toward Rhino Conservation

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has complimented the people of Assam for their efforts toward Rhino conservation in the State after zero poaching incidents were reported in the last year.

Sharing a tweet by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness over the news. Mr. Modi complimented the people of Assam, who have shown the way and been proactive in their efforts to protect the Rhinos.

Earlier, Mr. Sarma in his tweet shared his delight that 2022 was really special for the Government’s Rhino conservation efforts. He said, not a single Rhino was poached last year except two in 2021.

Mr. Sarma said, the giant Rhino is now much safer in Assam. He appreciated the Assam Forest Department and Assam Police for their sincere efforts to protect the iconic animal.

