15 Mar 2022 11:53:35

PM Modi appreciates all stakeholders involved in Operation Ganga

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with stakeholders involved in Operation Ganga. Operation Ganga successfully evacuated about 23 thousand Indian citizens, as well as 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries, from Ukraine.

During the interaction, representatives of the Indian Community and private sector in Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary narrated their experiences of being part of Operation Ganga. They spoke about the challenges they faced, and expressed their sense of satisfaction and honour at having contributed to such a complex humanitarian operation.

Prime Minister expressed his warm appreciation for Indian community leaders, volunteer groups, companies, private individuals and government officials who worked tirelessly for the success of the operation. He praised the patriotic fervor, the sense of community service, and the team-spirit displayed by all stakeholders involved in Operation Ganga. Mr Modi especially praised the various community organisations, pointing out that their selfless service exemplifies the Indian civilizational values that they continue to embody even in foreign shores.

Speaking about the efforts made by government to ensure the safety of Indian nationals during the crisis, Prime Minister recalled his personal interactions with leaders of Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. He expressed gratitude for the support received from all the foreign governments.

Reiterating the high priority that government attaches to the safety of Indians abroad, Prime Minister recalled that India has always acted with alacrity to assist its citizens during any international crisis. He said guided by India’s age-old philosophy of Vasidhaiva Kutumbakam, India has also extended humanitarian support to nationals of other countries during emergencies.

