PM Modi appeals Sadhus to keep Kumbh Mela symbolic in wake of Covid-19 Pandemic

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed to keep further processions of Kumbh Mela as symbolic in the wake of Covid19 Pandemic.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri and requested that Kumbh Mela should now only be symbolic as two shahi snans have already concluded. Mr Modi said, it will strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

In his telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister also enquired about the health of Saints and thanked them for all kind of cooperation to the administration.

Meanwhile, Mahamandleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri has urged people to follow the COVID guidelines and not to come to Kumbh in large numbers. He said, he honours the Prime Minister’s call and added that protecting life is a great virtue.