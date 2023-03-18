PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate first cross-border energy pipeline

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated the over 130 kilometres long energy pipeline through video conferencing on Saturday. It is the first ever cross-border energy pipeline between the two countries built at an estimated cost of 377 crore rupees, which will supply high-speed diesel to seven northern districts of Bangladesh initially.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the opening of the India-Bangladesh Friendship pipeline to carry High-Speed Diesel from West Bengal’s Siliguri to Bangladesh’s Parbatipur marks the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries. He said that the pipeline has the capacity to supply one million metric ton per annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel to 7 northern districts of Bangladesh which will immensely benefit agriculture and the local industry by providing a cheap and dependable source of energy. It will also have a smaller carbon footprint compared to the other modes of energy transportation between the two countries.

Highlighting the growing energy cooperation between India and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Modi said, currently India is supplying 1100 MW of electricity to Bangladesh. He said that the first unit of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant has become functional and the second unit will also become operational soon. The petroleum trade between the two countries has crossed USD 1 billion, said Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that the pipeline will further accelerate the growth of Bangladesh and it will be a great example of growing connectivity between the two countries.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the trans-border pipeline will play a key role in ensuring energy security in Bangladesh while many countries are facing a crisis in energy supply due to the Russia-Ukraine war. She called the pipeline a milestone of cooperation between the two countries.