इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 02:32:18      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi and President Putin discuss bilateral ties, regional and global issues over telephone

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ concept has had a “visible effect” on the Indian economy, Mr Putin said while speaking at an event in Moscow  As per report of  Russian state-controlled international news television network,  the  Russian President drew India’s example to encourage domestic products and brands in Russia. 

Mr Putin said ”  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a great friend of Russia, a few years ago presented a concept ‘Make in India’ and it had a very visible effect on the Indian economy.

Recently, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov in New Delhi has said that the  special Russia-India strategic partnership” has shown strength and is “growing stronger as ever  During the state reception hosted in the national capital that was dedicated to the National Day of the Russian Federation ‘.

Envoy Alipov said there have been lies about Russia on a daily basis and on a global scale. Efforts are being made to disrupt Russia – India relations,”. Lauding the ‘special Russia – India strategic partnership’, the envoy said,  the indispensable truth however is- the special Russia-India strategic partnership has shown  strength and we keep growing stronger than ever.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس پولیس کے نسل پرستانہ طرزعمل پر توجہ دے:  اقوام متحدہ

'او ایچ سی ایچ آر' کی ترجمان روینہ شمداسانی فرانس میں الجزا ...

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

DD India, AIR emerge as trusted electronic media organization as per Reuters Report 2023

DD India and All India Radio have been voted most trusted electronic media organization in country as per Reut ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart