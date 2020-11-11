PM Modi addresses party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said election results have clearly shown that the people will shower their blessings on those who work with honesty and vision of development.

Addressing BJP workers on the occasion of celebration of victory gained during the Bihar Assembly elections and bye – elections in other States, Mr Modi said, the expectation of the people from every political party is to work for the development of the country.

He said, the development of the country and of the state is the biggest criterion today and it is going to be the basis of elections in the times to come. He said, today, the biggest reason for the affection that the country is showing on the BJP as well as on NDA, is that both have made the development of the country and the welfare of the people their top priorities.

He said, he thanked the people not merely because they gave the BJP a huge mandate in the elections but also because they participated in a festival of democracy with great enthusiasm.

Mr. Modi also thanked the people of the country, Election Commission and Local Administration and security forces for conducting the elections successfully. He said conducting elections during the corona pandemic was not an easy task.

BJP President J P Nadda said the people of Bihar have reimposed faith in the welfare policies of the Narendra Modi government. He said this election shows how the Modi government has taken the welfare schemes to the masses and it must be remembered that the people of Bihar have chosen Vikasraj instead of Gundaraj.