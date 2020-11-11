Bahrain’s long-serving prime minister dies at age 84
Armenia, Azerbaijan sign Russia brokered peace deal
India: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 92.79%
PM Modi condoles passing away Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain
Kerala continues to report more recoveries than COVID-19 positive cases
PM Modi addresses party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said election results have clearly shown that the people will shower their blessings on those who work with honesty and vision of development.

Addressing BJP workers on the occasion of celebration of victory gained during  the Bihar Assembly elections and bye – elections in other States, Mr Modi said, the expectation of the people from every political party is  to work for the development of the country.

He said, the development of the country and of the state is the biggest criterion today and it is going to be the basis of elections in the times to come. He said, today, the biggest reason for the affection that the country is showing on the BJP as well as on  NDA, is that  both have made the development of the country and the welfare of  the people their top priorities.

He said, he thanked the people not merely because they gave the BJP a huge mandate in the elections but also because they participated in a festival of democracy with great enthusiasm.

Mr. Modi also thanked  the people of the country, Election Commission  and Local Administration and security forces for conducting the elections successfully. He said conducting elections during the corona pandemic was not an easy task.

BJP President J P Nadda said the people of Bihar have reimposed faith in the welfare policies of the Narendra Modi government. He said this  election shows how the Modi government has taken the welfare schemes to the masses and it must be remembered that the people of Bihar have chosen Vikasraj instead of Gundaraj.

