PM Modi addresses Indian community event in Bali, Indonesia

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is a ray of hope for the world in the 21st century. He said, India is moving with an unprecedented speed and scale today and the country’s talent, technology, innovation and industries have made their significant mark in the world.

Addressing the Indian community event in Bali, Indonesia today, the Prime Minister said, country’s self-sufficiency in medicines and vaccines during the Covid pandemic benefited the world. On close cultural ties with Indonesia, Mr. Modi said, India and Indonesia are connected by shared heritage and culture. He said, there is so much that India and Indonesia have in common.

He said, 1500 kilometers away from Bali, Bali Jatra Mahotsav is being celebrated at Cuttack in Odisha. He said, this mahotsav celebrates thousands of years old India-Indonesia trade relations. He said, at a time when the grand Ram Temple is taking shape in India, India also proudly remember the Ramayana tradition of Indonesia. The Prime Minister said, India stood firmly with Indonesia in challenging times. He added India had started Operation Samudra Maitri when a big earthquake struck Indonesia in 2018.

On the contribution made by the Indian community in the development of Indonesia, the Prime Minister said, the accomplishments of Indian diaspora make the country proud. He said, Indians are playing instrumental role in the development and prosperity of Indonesia.