PM Mann Ki Baat: India has solution to challenges in every sphere of life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India’s upcoming G20 Presidency is a big opportunity to focus on Global Good and the welfare of the world. Addressing the nation in the 95th episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio, Mr Modi said this becomes even more special as India was awarded this responsibility during Amrit Kaal. He said India has solutions to challenges in every sphere, be it peace or unity, sensitivity towards the environment, or sustainable development.

Mr Modi stated that the whole country witnessed history being made in the space sector on the 18th of November. On that day, India sent the first rocket designed and prepared by its private sector into space. The name of this rocket is – ‘Vikram-S’. He said that the heart of every Indian swelled with pride as soon as this first rocket of the indigenous Space Start-up made a historic flight from Sriharikota.

‘Vikram-S’ Rocket is equipped with many features. It is also lighter than other rockets, and also cheaper. Prime Minister said its development cost is much less than the cost incurred by other countries involved in space missions. He stressed that world-class standard in space technology at a low cost has now become the hallmark of India.

He highlighted that some crucial parts of the Vikram S rocket have been made through 3D Printing. He pointed out that this marks the dawn of a new era for the private space sector in India.

Mr Modi informed that India is sharing its success in the space sector with its neighbouring countries as well.

India launched a satellite yesterday which has been jointly developed by India and Bhutan. He said this satellite will send very high-resolution pictures which will help Bhutan manage its natural resources. He added that this satellite launch is a reflection of the strong Indo-Bhutan relations.

The Prime Minister lauded the youth for doing wonderful work in Space, Technology and Innovation. He said they are thinking Big and Achieving Big.

Speaking about the innovations related to technology, Mr Modi said India is moving fast in the field of drones. He highlighted that a few days ago, apples were transported through drones in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Kinnaur is a remote district which receives heavy snowfall in this season. Its connectivity with the rest of the state becomes very difficult for weeks. He expressed delight that Kinnauri apples will reach people more quickly with the help of Drone Technology. He pointed out that this will reduce farmers’ expenditure and wastage of apples.

Prime Minister also sought to create awareness about Muscular Dystrophy which remains a big challenge for medical science. It is a genetic disease that can occur at any age, in which the muscles of the body begin to weaken.

Mr Modi said the treatment and care of such patients require a great sense of service. He spoke about a centre at Solan in Himachal Pradesh, which has become a new ray of hope for patients of Muscular Dystrophy. The name of this centre is ‘Manav Mandir’. It is being run by the Indian Association of Muscular Dystrophy.

Prime Minister called Manav Mandir a wonderful example of human service true to its name. OPD and admission services for the patients started here around three to four years ago. Manav Mandir also has a facility of beds for about 50 patients. Along with Physiotherapy, Electrotherapy, and Hydrotherapy, diseases are also treated here with the help of Yoga and Pranayama.

The centre also organizes awareness camps for patients not only in Himachal Pradesh but also across the country. Mr Modi was pleased to note that the management of this organization is mainly done by people suffering from this disease.

He gave the example of social worker Urmila Baldi, President of Indian Association Of Muscular Dystrophy, Sanjana Goyal, and Vipul Goyal, who played an important role in the formation of the organisation. Efforts are also on to develop Manav Mandir as a hospital and research centre.

The Prime Minister spoke about a Greek singer Konstantinos Kalaitzis who had sung Bapu’s favourite bhajan during the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. Kalaitzis has great passion for India and Indian music. Mr Modi said he has so much affection for India, that in the last 42 years, he has come to India almost every year.

The Greek singer has studied the origin of India, different types of ragas, talas and rasas as well as different gharanas. Now, he has put together all these experiences related to India in a book. There are about 760 pictures in his book named Indian Music. Mr Modi appreciated him for his enthusiasm and fascination for Indian culture.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the export of musical instruments from India has increased three and a half times in the last eight years. Talking about Electrical Musical Instruments, Mr Modi said their export has increased 60 times. He said this shows that the craze for Indian culture and music is increasing.

The biggest buyers of Indian Musical Instruments are developed countries like US, Germany, France, Japan and UK. Mr Modi termed it fortunate that India has such a rich heritage of Music, Dance and Art.

Prime Minister remembered the great sage poet Bhartrihari who wrote ‘Niti Shatak’. In one of the verses, the poet says that one’s attachment to art, music and literature is the real identity of humanity. Mr Modi said that Indian culture takes it above humanity, to divinity. In the Vedas, Samaveda has been called the source of diverse music.

The Prime Minister said that Indian Gids and Goddesses are associated with music, be it the Veena of Maa Saraswati, the flute of Bhagwan Krishna, or the Damru of Bholenath.

Mr Modi went on to add that if Bhangra and Lavani have a sense of fervor and joy, Rabindra Sangeet lifts people’s souls. He added that tribes across the country have different musical traditions which inspire everyone to live in harmony with each other and with nature.

Mr Modi played an audio clip of bhajan kirtan performed in Guyana. He elaborated that in the 19th and 20th centuries, a large number of people from India went to Guyana.

They also took many traditions of India with them. He added that in Phagwa or Holi of Guyana, there is a special tradition of singing wedding songs associated with Bhagwan Rama and Bhagwan Krishna. These songs are called Chautal.

Similarly, he said that many Indians had gone to Fiji as well. They used to sing traditional bhajan-kirtans, main couplets from the Ramcharitmanas. They also formed many Mandalis associated with bhajan-kirtan in Fiji. He said that even today, there are more than two thousand Bhajan-Kirtan Mandalis in Fiji by the name of Ramayana Mandali.

Prime Minister also praised an effort made in Nagaland to preserve traditions and traditional knowledge. People in Nagaland have formed an organization – ‘Lidi-Cro-U’. ‘ The organization has undertaken the work of reviving beautiful facets of Naga culture which were on the verge of being lost. It has started the work of launching Naga Music Albums.

So far, three such albums have been launched. Many types of products are made from bamboo in the Northeast and the youth are also taught to make bamboo products.

Mr Modi urged listeners to share any such unique effort being made in their region. Speaking about the importance of education, Prime Minister mentioned Jatin Lalit Singh from a village in UP’s Hardoi, called Bansa. He had started a ‘Community Library and Resource Centre’ in the village two years ago.

His centre has more than 3000 books related to Hindi and English literature, computer, law and preparing for many government exams. Every day, about 80 students of the village come to study in this library.

Prime Minister also mentioned Sanjay Kashyap of Jharkhand who has become the ‘Library Man’ for children in many districts of Jharkhand. When Sanjay started earning, he built the first library at his native place.

Wherever he was transferred, he would get involved in the mission of opening a library for the education of poor and tribal children. Prime Minister appreciated the fact that his mission to open a library is taking the form of a social movement today.

