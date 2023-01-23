PM, Lok Sabha Speaker, Other Dignitaries Pay Floral Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

80 young participants, selected under programme, ‘know your leaders’, also pay tributes to Netaji

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla paid floral tributes at the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Central Hall of Parliament House on his birth anniversary, today.

Several Union Ministers, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mr Mallikarjun Kharge, Members of Parliament and former Members of Parliament paid tributes to Netaji in the Central Hall of Parliament House. Secretaries-General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Mr Utpal Kumar Singh and Mr P.C.Mody, respectively, and other senior Officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat also paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

On this occasion, 80 young participants, selected in coordination with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, under the programme, ‘Know Your Leaders’, also paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

These young participants, who are winners of various events organized by the Ministries at all India level, represented different States and UTs. 31 young participants spoke in Hindi, Sanskrit, English and regional languages – on the contribution of Netaji and remembered the inspiring ideals and anecdotes from his life. Parliamentary Research & Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat under the guidance of Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha has launched this novel programme to spread knowledge and awareness about the lives and contributions of these towering national icons among the youth of the country during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Birla said that Netaji’s sacrifice for the nation inspires every Indian. Describing Netaji as a great hero, he said that Netaji’s struggle and thoughts inspire the youth to serve nation and society. In the context of Netaji’s inspiring personality, Mr Birla said that Netaji’s contribution to the nation should be remembered by all Indians as it fills us with new energy and determination. He added that Netaji’s life, his thoughts, his patriotism, his leadership, his indomitable courage, self-respect, and the strength to fight challenges have given a new direction to the nation which strengthens the feeling of nationalism among all citizens.

Mr Birla observed that Netaji had an unwavering faith in India’s rich and glorious history. He recalled that Netaji always wanted to see India as a self-reliant, and modern nation. Describing Netaji as an idol of strength and valor, Mr Birla opined that nothing was impossible for him. He added that today India is moving forward firmly on the path shown by Netaji and has taken its due place in the comity of nations.