PM lists five pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that 5 pillars have been decided for the celebration of the 75 years. These are Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolve at 75. All these should include the ideas and feelings of the 130 crore indians.

Chairing the first meeting of the National Committee to commemorate 75 years of independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav virtually today, Prime Minister said this historical festival is about fulfilling the dreams of the freedom fighters, an attempt to elevate India to the height which they had wished. He asserted that the country is achieving things which were unthinkable a few years ago. He added that the celebration will be in accordance with the historical glory of India.

The Prime Minister said, the country will celebrate the occasion of 75 years of Independence with grandeur and enthusiasm befitting the historic nature, glory and importance of the occasion. He lauded the new ideas and diverse thoughts coming from the members of the committee. Mr Modi dedicated the Mahotsav of 75 year of Independence for the people of India.

Various members of the National Committee attended the meeting including Governors, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, political leaders, scientists, officials, media personalities, spiritual Leaders, artists and film personalities, sports personalities, and eminent persons from other walks of life.

The Members of the National Committee who gave inputs and suggestions to the meeting included Former President Pratibha Devi Singh Patil, Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, Naveen Patnaik, Mallikarjun Kharge, Meira Kumar, Sumitra Mahajan, J. P. Nadda and Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.

