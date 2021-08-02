PM launches voucher-based digital payment mechanism eRUPI

eRUPI is a cashless and contactless one-time digital payment mechanism

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Aimed at improving transparency and targeted delivery of benefits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched e-RUPI, a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment through video conferencing.

E-Rupi, a person and purpose specific digital payment solution, is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, the country is giving a new dimension to digital governance and e-RUPI will play a great role in strengthening Direct Benefit Transfer, DBT. He said, e-RUPI voucher will help everyone in targeted, transparent and leakage free delivery. Mr Modi said, the Centre is taking over 300 government schemes to the poor through DBT. He said, one lakh 35 thousand crore rupees have been transferred to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, 85 thousand crore rupees for government purchase of wheat were also disbursed in this manner. Prime Minister said, the biggest benefit of this all is that one lakh 78 thousand crore rupees were prevented from going to the wrong hands.

The Prime Minister said, e-RUPI is a futuristic reform that is being initiated at the time when the country is to celebrate Bharat ki Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said, e-RUPI vouchers are purpose – specific and will ensure that the benefits of the voucher are availed for the service it is meant for. Mr Modi said, if any organization wants to help people in their treatment or education or for any other purpose, then they will be able to give e-RUPI instead of cash.

The Prime Minister said, when it comes to innovations, use of technology in service delivery, India has the ability to give global leadership along with big countries of the world. He said, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Aarogya Setu App is among the most downloaded app in the world. Even, CoWIN system is playing a big role in streamlining the world’s largest vaccine drive. Mr Modi said, India is showing the world that it knows how to use technology to benefit its citizens in the remotest parts. It is showing the world its caliber to lead the digital revolution.

The Prime Minister said, every month, UPI transactions are setting new records. He said, in July, India has witnessed over 300 crore rupee UPI transactions. Additionally, RuPay card has been launched in Singapore and Bhutan. Mr Modi said, at present, there are 66 crore RuPay card holders in India and the transactions worth thousands of crore rupees are being done by it.

Over the years, several programmes have been launched to ensure that the benefits reach its intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leak-proof manner, with limited touchpoints between the government and the beneficiary. The concept of electronic vouchers takes forward this vision of good governance.

To begin with, eRUPI facility is available for health services and will be expanded to other segments.

“Today the country is giving a new dimension to digital governance. eRUPI voucher is going to play a huge role in making digital transactions, and DBT more effective. This will help everyone in targeted, transparent, and leakage-free delivery,” the Prime Minister said while launching eRUPI.

Not only the government, if any general organisation or organisation wants to help someone in their treatment, in their education or for any other work, then they will be able to give eRUPI instead of cash, he said.

This will ensure that the money given by him is used for the same work for which that amount has been given, he added.

What is it?

eRUPI is a cashless and contactless one-time digital payment mechanism. Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and the National Health Authority, eRUPI is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. Users will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider.