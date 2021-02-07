Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
PM launches several development projects in West Bengal & Assam

Says, people of West Bengal will witness real meaning of change

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the rescue and relief work in Uttarakhand has started taking pace and he has been in constant touch with the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister of the state and NDRF officials. Addressing a public meeting at the helipad ground of Haldia in West Bengal this evening, Mr Modi said, authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected people.

The Prime Minister said that the people of Bengal will witness the real meaning of change when BJP comes into power in the state. He said that West Bengal needs to move forward on the path of development. Citing the example of Tripura, Mr Modi alleged that in West Bengal, no development has taken place as the TMC led state government is using all their energy to oppose the central schemes. He also assured that if BJP comes into power in West Bengal, the party will take the decision to implement central projects for farmers in its first cabinet meeting. Criticizing the Trinamool Congress leadership, Mr Modi said that those who are in favour of development, have joined the BJP.

Later, the Prime Minister attended another programme and dedicated to the nation projects related to the oil, gas and road sector worth four thousand and seven hundred crore rupees.

He laid the foundation stone of the second catalytic dewaxing unit at the Haldia refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and inaugurated three projects, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited BPCL’s LPG Import Terminal, GAIL’s Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline and NHAI’s four lane ROB cum flyover at Ranichak.

