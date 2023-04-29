PM launches FM Transmitters at 91 locations across the country

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today commissioned FM Transmitters of 100 Watt capacity at 91 locations across the country. These transmitters have been installed in 85 districts of 18 states and two Union Territories. With this, the network of transmitters with All India Radio has increased from 524 to 615. The addition will further boost the coverage of AIR to 73.5 percent of the population of the country.



Left Wing Extremism hit areas, Aspirational Districts, and border areas of the country have been given priority for the installation of the transmitters. Clear sound quality and easy availability of FM receiver-equipped mobile phones have increased the demand for FM radio service in the country. In another major step towards meeting this demand and capacity building of the organization, Government has further approved installation of 63 more FM transmitters in the country.



The Prime Minister congratulated All India Radio on this momentous occasion. Speaking about the significance of the addition, the Prime Minister said that today marks a significant step in the expansion of FM services by All India Radio in the direction of becoming All India FM. He underlined that the beginning of 91 FM transmitters by All India Radio is like a present for 85 districts and people of the nation.

The Prime Minister touched upon the dimension of linguistic diversity and informed that FM transmission will take place in all the languages and especially in the regions with 27 dialects. He highlighted that this connectivity does not link just the tools of communication but it connects the people too.



Mr. Modi said the government is continuously working for the democratization of technology. He added that it is important that no Indian should feel a scarcity of opportunity if India has to rise up to its full potential. He highlighted that making modern technology accessible and affordable is key to this. The optical fiber in villages and the cheapest data cost has eased access to information, which has given a new push to digital entrepreneurship in villages, Mr. Modi said. He added that UPI has helped small businesses and street vendors to access banking services.



The Prime Minister underscored the emotional connection of his generation with radio. Referring to the upcoming 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, he said there is added happiness that he has a relationship with radio as a host too. He said this kind of emotional connection with the countrymen was possible only through radio. He said that in a way, he is part of the All India Radio Team.



Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur addressed the gathering from Leh via video conferencing. He said the transmitters will act as a means to carry information about the programmes and policies of the government, as well as entertainment-related content to the remote corners of the country. The Minister credited Prime Minister Modi for his push for expansion of radio connectivity in India and acknowledged the contribution of his Mann Ki Baat programme in endorsing the importance of Radio, which has been aptly captured in a survey by IIM Rohtak recently. The Minster underlined that today, Akashwani has the largest FM network in India and this network will carry the growth story of New India to every corner of the country.