PM invites entire Indian Olympics contingent to Red Fort on August 15 as ‘special guests’

AMN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as ‘special guests’ on August 15.
The Prime Minister will also be personally meeting and interacting with all of them at the time.
India’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic contingent consists of 127 participants across 18 different sports, including two alternate players and one reserve goalie in the men’s and women’s hockey teams, respectively. This is the largest Olympic contingent ever sent by India.
So far, India has been guaranteed three medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – a silver from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, a bronze from shuttler PV Sindhu, and at least a bronze from boxer Lovlina Borgohain.