PM interacts with newly recruited Agniveers; Says Agnipath scheme to be game changer

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that technologically advanced soldiers will play a key role in Indian Armed Forces in the wake of the new fronts of contactless warfare and challenges of cyber warfare. He said the current generation of youth especially have this potential, and so the Agniveers will play a leading role in the Armed Forces in the times to come.

Mr. Modi was addressing the first batch of Agniveers of the three Services, who have commenced their basic training through conferencing. He said that New India is filled with renewed vigour, and efforts are underway to modernise the Armed Forces as well as make them Aatmanirbhar. Mr. Modi congratulated the Agniveers on being the pioneers of this path-breaking Agnipath Scheme highlighting that this transformative policy will be a game changer in strengthening Indian Armed Forces and making them future ready for the challenges that lie ahead. The Prime Minister affirmed that the young Agniveers will make the Armed Forces more youthful and tech savvy.

Hailing the potential of Agniveers, he said that their spirit is reflective of the bravery of the armed forces which has always kept the flag of the nation flying high. He said that the experience which they will acquire through this opportunity will be a source of pride for life. In his address, the Prime Minister also spoke about how the scheme will further empower women. He expressed happiness at how women Agniveers are adding pride to the Naval forces and said that he looks forward to seeing women Agniveers in all three forces.

Mr. Modi also recalled how women are leading armed forces on various fronts, citing examples of women soldiers posted in Siachen and women driving modern fighter planes. He exhorted Agniveers to remain curious about learning new things while simultaneously working on bettering their skills in the fields of their choice. Hailing the potential of youth and Agniveers, Prime Minister Modi added that they are the ones who are going to provide leadership to the nation in the 21st century.

