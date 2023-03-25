इंडियन आवाज़     25 Mar 2023 11:50:58      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM inaugurates medical institute at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Says, India to become a developed country by 2047 with joint efforts of people

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prompted every Indian to contribute towards making India a developed country by 2047.  He said that the doubt ‘whether India can be a developed country in 25 years’ can be answered through Sankalp se siddhi and sabka prayas. He was speaking after inaugurating Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.

Established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, the Institute will provide free medical education and offer free medical treatment to the poor. Making it clear that vote bank politics has never benefited the poor, the Prime Minister pointed out at the service deliveries and good governance model of the double engine governments in the Centre and the State. The medical infrastructure has developed, medical colleges in the country have increased from 380 to 650 and 40 among them are in the aspirational districts that are backward in various parameters. 

Medical seats have doubled, nursing colleges have increased, Jan Aushadhi kendras are providing medicines at nominal rates, Ayushman cards are providing medical treatment upto five lakh rupees, Heart, knee treatments and dialysis facilities are provided for free. Mothers and sisters in the country are provided better healthcare and nutritious food. The construction of toilets, tap water, gas connection have eased their life. The health and Wellness clinics in rural areas are now screening women for breast cancer as early detection helps early cure. Engineering and medical college education in the regional languages are encouraged to help those who cannot study in English medium. The Prime Minister emphasised that partnership of every Indian in the development agenda will realise the dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited the birthplace of Bharat Ratna  Sir M Visvesvaraya in Muddenahalli and paid flourel tribute at his Samadhi. A museum on the renowned engineer and illustrious administrator consisting of photographs and awards won by the stalwart are on display here. He also inaugurated a new metro line between Whitefield and K R Puram covering 13.71 kms built at a cost of around 4250 crore rupees. He also travelled in the new metro service. In the afternoon the Prime Minister will attend the closing ceremony of Vijaya Sankalpa yatra in Davangere. BJP state unit had taken up around 8000 kms long yatra across 224 assembly segments around the state as part of its pre poll campaign.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

پاکستان: ہائیکوٹ کا توشہ خانہ ریکارڈ پبلک کرنے کا حکم

لاہور ہائی کورٹ نے پاکستان حکومت کو 1990 سے 2001 تک توشہ خانہ کا ر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart