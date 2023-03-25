PM inaugurates medical institute at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka

Says, India to become a developed country by 2047 with joint efforts of people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prompted every Indian to contribute towards making India a developed country by 2047. He said that the doubt ‘whether India can be a developed country in 25 years’ can be answered through Sankalp se siddhi and sabka prayas. He was speaking after inaugurating Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.



Established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, the Institute will provide free medical education and offer free medical treatment to the poor. Making it clear that vote bank politics has never benefited the poor, the Prime Minister pointed out at the service deliveries and good governance model of the double engine governments in the Centre and the State. The medical infrastructure has developed, medical colleges in the country have increased from 380 to 650 and 40 among them are in the aspirational districts that are backward in various parameters.

Medical seats have doubled, nursing colleges have increased, Jan Aushadhi kendras are providing medicines at nominal rates, Ayushman cards are providing medical treatment upto five lakh rupees, Heart, knee treatments and dialysis facilities are provided for free. Mothers and sisters in the country are provided better healthcare and nutritious food. The construction of toilets, tap water, gas connection have eased their life. The health and Wellness clinics in rural areas are now screening women for breast cancer as early detection helps early cure. Engineering and medical college education in the regional languages are encouraged to help those who cannot study in English medium. The Prime Minister emphasised that partnership of every Indian in the development agenda will realise the dream of making India a developed country by 2047.



Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya in Muddenahalli and paid flourel tribute at his Samadhi. A museum on the renowned engineer and illustrious administrator consisting of photographs and awards won by the stalwart are on display here. He also inaugurated a new metro line between Whitefield and K R Puram covering 13.71 kms built at a cost of around 4250 crore rupees. He also travelled in the new metro service. In the afternoon the Prime Minister will attend the closing ceremony of Vijaya Sankalpa yatra in Davangere. BJP state unit had taken up around 8000 kms long yatra across 224 assembly segments around the state as part of its pre poll campaign.