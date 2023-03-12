PM Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Karnataka

AMN / BANGALORE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Constructed at a cost of over 8400 crore rupees, a 10 lane Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway will boost connectivity and socio-economic growth in Karnataka.

Mr Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway. Addressing at a public rally in Mandya, Mr Modi said, the 118-km-long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from three hours to about 75 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that infrastructure development taken up extensively in India not only brings comfort in travel but also generates employment, brings in investment and also finds ways to generate revenue for the local population.

He said that the expressway connects the tech city of Bengaluru with the traditional city of Mysuru. He noted that this will help the growth of tourist destinations in Ramanagara and Mandya too. The four lanes to Kushalnagar will connect tourist places in Kodagu and provide road connectivity to Mangaluru in the coming days. The Prime Minister stressed that the double-engine government in the State and Centre has accelerated development in Karnataka. The Prime Minister said the double-engine Government is aiming to reach every marginalised section of society. He said the BJP government has been working for the poor and prioritising shelter and water supply issues. Farmers’ problems are also being taken care of, he added. He said that huge investment is taking place in different sectors of the economy to speed up growth.

Bharat Mala and Sagar Mala programme, he added, will benefit Karnataka too and usher in development. The Union Budget has allocated 10 lakh crore rupees for infrastructure development in the country. The poor are at the forefront of this development mission. Mr. Modi said that providing shelter, tap water, Ujwala gas connection, electricity and road connectivity has been the Government’s priority. He stressed that the benefits are delivered to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. This he pointed out is unlike the Congress rule when people had to go from pillar to post to get their work done. Under Jal Jeevan Mission 40 lakh new tap water connections are provided in Karnataka, the Centre has sanctioned 5300 crore rupees for the Upper Bhadra irrigation project, for the benefit of sugarcane growers in Mandya ethanol production was encouraged to provide them additional income. He informed that last year the sugar factories sold 30,000 crore worth of ethanol to the petroleum companies that helped reimburse money to the farmers.

Mr. Modi said sugarcane farmers are also being paid for their crops. He said 10,000 crore rupees in the budget for the cooperatives and rebates in tax to the sugarcane sector will help the sugarcane farmers. Taking on Congress, the Prime Minister said that Congress is busy digging the grave of Modi and BJP is busy building infrastructure in the country. He added that people in the country are his safety shield against the wishes of the Congress party. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prahlad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other leaders were present on this occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a two kilometre long roadshow in Mandya today. The people lined up on both sides of the roads to greet the Prime Minister. Big cut outs and welcome arches were erected in his welcome across the street. The Prime Minister was showered by flowers as he proceeded and this was acknowledged by the Prime Minister showering the flowers on people gathered there.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will dedicate IIT Dharwad new campus developed at a cost of 850 crore rupees. He will also inaugurate the World’s longest railway platform in Hubballi station. The electrification of Hospete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section and upgraded Hosapete station projects will be dedicated by the Prime Minister. A foundation stone will be laid by him for Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre in Hubballi. Various projects worth 520 crore rupees will be inaugurated and initiated under the Smart city programme in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad.