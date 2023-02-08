PM in Lok Sabha: World is looking towards India with great hope and positivity

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the world is looking towards India with great hope and positivity as the country’s credibility, potential and opportunities have increased significantly in recent years.

Prime Minister in his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha, targeted the Congress saying the period of “2004-2014 was a decade of scams and violence” and that the “UPA’s trademark was to let every opportunity turn into crisis from 2004-2014.”

The Prime Minister termed the President’s address visionary. Mr. Modi said, the President has given direction to the nation and the country is now filled with self-confidence and pride. He said, the country’s tribal communities are feeling proud and their self-esteem has received a boost.

He said, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, instability and conflicts, rising inflation and unemployment in several countries elsewhere in the world. He said, India’s presidency of G-20 is a moment of pride for the country. He said, India has a government that is stable and decisive which has generated an atmosphere of trust and confidence.

On the country’s growing digital infrastructure and technological prowess, Mr. Modi said, India is emerging as a manufacturing hub. He said, the country has emerged as the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem having more than 90 thousand start-ups. He underlined that the country has made stupendous growth in various sectors including mobile manufacturing, domestic air travel, energy consumption, renewable energy and sports. He said, his Government believes in reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction.

He criticised the Opposition parties for spreading despair despite the country has made significant progress in several sectors. He said, the Indian economy was in a bad condition and inflation reached double digits from 2004 to 2014. He said, incidents of terrorism had devastated the country during the UPA regime. The Prime Minister also highlighted the various scams during the UPA regime and termed 2004-2014 as a lost decade.